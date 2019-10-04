DEVELOPING: Plateau Govt promotes 9,000 teachers

The Plateau Government on Friday said it has released the promotion of 9,000 teachers across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Prof. Matthew Suleiman, the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Suleiman said the promotion was part of the board’s motivation strategy to ensure good performance and commitment to duty.

“Today, we have approved the promotion of over 9,000 teachers, as a mark of honour to them in the celebration of the World Teachers’ Day.

“The welfare of teachers is taken very seriously by the Gov. Simon Lalong-led administration, salaries of teachers are paid as at when due.

“There was a time when more than 2000 teachers were put out of job, we have brought back,” he said.

He said that the World Teachers’ Day was marked to enable them reflect on their role as custodian of values and role model for children.

Suleiman said the 2019 theme ‘Young teachers, the Future of the Profession’ called for reflection on the training and capacity of teachers to do what is right for the purpose of fast tracking development especially in Nigeria.

He urged the teachers to redouble and rededicate their efforts, in the service of the nation, saying that training organised by SUBEB has increased quality of teaching by teachers.

“We are making efforts in schools monitoring, ensuring infrastructure is in place to support teachers.

“We insisted on short and long term training, to ensure various skills are acquired for enhanced performance,” he said.

The World Teachers’ Day is annual event to mark the role of teachers in building a responsible generation while addressing their challenges. (NAN)

