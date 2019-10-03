Breaking News
Translate

DEVELOPING: Customs besiege Frazer Hotel, Abuja (PHOTOS)

On 8:22 amIn Newsby

Customs officers, in the early hours of Thursday, reportedly besieged Frazer Hotel, Abuja.

Customs, Frazer Hotel

Report has it that vehicles, numbering about 11 were impounded for lack of proper vehicle documents.

About three Customs vehicles were spotted in front of the hotel with armed officers.

Details later…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.