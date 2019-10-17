DESOPADEC provides relief materials for flood victims

By Ochuko Akuopha, Oleh

Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has provided relief materials to flood victims at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps at Ozoro and Emede, Isoko North and South Local Government Areas.

Items presented in each of the camps included 100 mattresses, 35 bags of rice, five bags of beans, assorted food items, a cow, a set of a baby kit containing a baby bath, clothes and baby cosmetics and cash gifts to mothers who were delivered of their babies in the camps.

Presenting the items, Managing Director of DESOPADEC Chief Askia Ogieh said “Government is one. Whatever we do here, is from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa”, advising the flood victims “To remain strong and hopeful in this challenging moment as very soon the flood would recede.”

On his part, Commissioner representing Isoko ethnic nationality on the board of the commission, Dr. Paul Oweh thanked Okowa for his swift response in setting up the camps and catering for the welfare of the flood victims.

He said: "Ours as an interventionist agency is to compliment the effort of the state government. We will continue to support you until the flood recedes and you are resettled back to your homes."