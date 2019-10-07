A dermatologist, Ronke Adeniran, has said that strong, healthy-looking fingernails were not only attractive but also signified a person’s good health hygiene.

Adeniran made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to the online dictionary, Wikipedia, a dermatologist is a specialist doctor that manages diseases, in the widest sense, and some cosmetic problems of the skin, hair, and nails.

She said that a person’s hand and nails were subjected to a lot of wear and tear from household chores, harsh weather, and damaging chemicals.

Thousands of pregnant pro-Biafra women delivered in prison — INC

“Invest time in caring for your nails and you will be rewarded with strong, supportive, healthy-looking hands.

“Frequent exposure to water from dishwashing, cleaning, or frequent hand washing can leave you with nails that are soft yet brittle and prone to breakage.

“Wear a pair of rubber gloves when washing dishes, scrubbing floors or preparing food. Cotton-lined gloves will protect your hands while preventing the sticky, sweaty feeling of keeping rubber against your skin,” she advised.

BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, others reacts to Mercy’s emergence

The dermatologist said that people should learn how to wear gloves when they were out in wintry weather or cold rains in order to protect their hands and nails from weather elements.

She said there was a need for frequent hand wash, adding that it was important during the flu season.

She advised people to thoroughly pat their hands dry with a soft towel after washing.

While long nails can be beautiful, Adeniran said they were also more susceptible to wear and tear.

“This can result in broken, jagged fingernails that can rip or break, allowing an infection to occur. Keep your nails trimmed in order to prevent breakage,” she advised.

She, however, recommended that people should trim their nails after a shower or bath when the nails were still soft from the water.

The dermatologist noted that trimming nails should require several cuts, adding that cutting them straight on could bend or break the nail.

“Instead, cut them nearly straight across, moving the nail clipper from one side toward the other,” she said.

vanguard