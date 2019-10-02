Breaking News
Translate

Delta to spend over N381m on 2018/2019 Bursary Scheme

On 6:56 pmIn Newsby

The Government of Delta has approved 381 million naira for the 2018/2019 bursary scheme for students in higher institutions.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday  in Asaba.
Delta
Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu (right), and the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olise Ifejika (left), during a post EXCO press brief in Asaba.

Aniagwu, who was in company with the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika said that the state government approved that over 17,000 students benefit from the assistance.

“Government has approved the sum of 381 million naira for the 2018/2019 bursary scheme for students of Delta State origin in higher institutions in the country. Over 17,000 students will benefit from this scheme from the over 24,000 students that applied.

Tribunal upholds Lalong’s election(Opens in a new browser tab)

He disclosed that government has also approved the recertification of all co-operative societies in the state to ensure that they meet best practices and they truly reflect the yearnings and aspirations of their members.

Aniagwu also  disclosed that EXCO has approved the reorganization of the Ministry of Oil and Gas with the creation of additional six departments to ensure that the Ministry meet up its mandate of monitoring the activities of the oil sector in the state.

While expressing government’s concern on environmental cleaning, the commissioner said that government would soon embark on the clearance of illegal structures on our highways to ensure safety of motorists and other deltans on these roads.

On the palliative measures on ‘federal roads, he said that the state government would continue to carry out the repairs of the roads as they impact more on the state economy and the lives of deltans.

.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.