Delta to demolish shanties, illegal structures in Asaba, other urban centres

By Festus Ahon

Delta State Taskforce on Environment, yesterday vowed to demolish shanties and illegal structures that were defacing the Asaba capital city and other major towns in the State as part of effort towards keeping the State clean.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba in a joint press briefing with the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Director General of Asaba Capital City Development Agency, Mrs Joan Mrakpor, Chairman of the State Waste Management Board, Mr Emmanuel Chinye and Director General of the State Bureau for Orientation, Mr Eugene Uzum, said the demolition exercise would commence next week Monday.

He disclosed that the 21 days notice given to owners of shanties and illegal structures on major roads to remove them has expired.

Onogba held that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is determined to leave a clean environment behind at the end of his tenure, urging residents of the State to take ownership of the environment.

The Environment Commissioner said the environment gives a better impression of who Deltans are, adding that the demolition exercise would be carried out in all the nooks and crannies of the State, especially in the urban areas.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu appealed to journalists to partner with the State Government and help educate the people on the need to keep the environment clean.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Bureau of Orientation, Mr Eugene Uzum said his agency has been reaching out to the people through the radio, television, bulk sms to sensitize them on activities of the Taskforce and the need for them to keep their environment clean.

On his part, Chairman of the State Waste Management Board, Mr Emmanuel Chinye said the Taskforce would enforce the rules without minding whose ox is gored, reiterating that buildings without approvals would be brought down.

Saying that a lady and a young boy were apprehended and charged to the mobile court last week, Chinye said the duo were convicted with option of fines. He said the woman paid the fine and was set free, adding that the boy who was unable to pay his fine was sent to Ogwash-Uku prison.

Director General of Asaba Capital City Development Agency, Mrs Joan Mrakpor, said Mobile Courts have been established, adding that the 21 days notice they gave has expired.

Mrakpor appealed to Deltans to register with Private Sector Partnership, PSP on waste disposal, saying the PSP would go round to pick up the waste for proper disposal.

She said the monthly tariff is N1,000 per month for a flat of two bedrooms and N1,500 for a three bedrooms flat.