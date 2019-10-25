By Emma Amaize

The protracted crisis that tore apart Uzere community in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, for about eight years has finally been laid to rest.

Deputy Governor of the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, represented by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, confirmed the new development to reporters after a peace meeting with the affected parties at Asaba, the state capital.

“The crisis in Uzere community which was on for about eight years now has finally been resolved and the people are very much happy that peace has returned to their communities including all stakeholders involved.

“All parties to the dispute have agreed to the truce brokered by the state government. The government on its part will restore normalcy to the communities.

“I expect concerned persons to start work immediately to enable the community to return to its normal situation at least in two weeks’ time,” he said.

Notable Uzere leader, Mr. Askia Ogieh, also journalists, “I am very happy that finally the disagreement among the people in the community has finally been resolved”.

“I expect all stakeholders to abide by the truce to entrench the peace arrived at today,” he added.

President general of Isoko Development Union, Hon (Chief ) Iduh Amadhe, said, “I commend the Delta government for the intervention which led to the resolution of this disagreement that has lasted for long. I, as President General, I have been resolving dispute across Isoko land. I wondered why my own community remained divided”.

“I am advising the leaders of the communities to be sincere in the management of finances accruing from oil exploration in the area to avoid any repeat of crisis”.