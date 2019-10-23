By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State 2019 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N417.9, yesterday passed second reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The bill was sent to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa through a letter proposing an upward review of the approved 2019 budget.

The passage of the bill at second reading during yesterday’s plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was a sequel to a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere and seconded by the member representing Ika South Constituency, Mr. Festus Okoh and was unanimously adopted.

Opening debate on the supplementary bill, Owhefere said the bill was predicated on the performance of the 2019 approved budget and increased revenue to the state.

The Majority Leader noted that the supplementary budget would enable the government to apply funds to areas of priority to enhance the execution of government policies and programmes in line with the stronger Delta mantra.

Owhefere who represents Isoko North Constituency in the House said the review of the 2019 approved budget would witness an increase from three hundred and ninety billion naira

(N390 billion) to four hundred and seventeen billion, nine hundred and twenty-seven million naira (N417, 927,000, 000 )billion.

He said the capital expenditure which was two hundred and thirty-three billion naira (N233 billion) in 2019 approved budget now stands at two hundred and forty-eight billion naira N248 billion) while the recurrent expenditure which was one hundred and fifty-seven billion naira (N157 billion) was now one hundred and sixty-nine billion naira (N169 billion).

Others who spoke in support of the bill include Anthony Elekeokwuri, Solomon Ighrakpata, Festus Okoh, Austin Chikezie, Austin Uroye, Emomotimi Guwor, Ferguson Onwo, and Reuben Izeze.

They said the supplementary budget was constitutional and was basically to improve on infrastructural development in the state, stressing that it was a show of sincerity and accountability on the part of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

The lawmakers noted that it would further reinforce the commitment of the government to all sectors of the state’s economy.

The motion for the second reading of the bill was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Speaker thereafter committed the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations for further legislative input and is expected to submit its reports tomorrow (today).

Also at plenary, the Delta State Customary Court Amendment Bill and the Governor and Deputy Governor Pension Rights and Other Benefits Amendment Bill to make room for the Acting Governor passed the first reading.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had Tuesday sent a letter to the State House of Assembly asking for upward review of the 2019 bill from N390 billion to N417, 927,000, 000 billion).nbv

vanguard