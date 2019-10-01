Breaking News
Delta speaker urges Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation

The Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast for a better nation.

Oborevwori made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu in Asaba on Tuesday to mark the 59th Independence anniversary of Nigeria.

He stated that “there is a bright future for the country, as we remain hopeful and steadfast, I  implore Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country, as well as our leaders to achieve a better Nigeria.

“I want to congratulate fellow Nigerians on the 59th Independence Anniversary of our country.

”As we celebrate, let us continue to pray for the unity of the country and our leaders at all levels.

“We have faired very well as a nation and as people since the attainment of independence 59  years ago and therefore, must join forces to make our nation great because Nigerians are great people.

“Let us build on the remarkable achievements we made over the years. God bless our beloved country.”

