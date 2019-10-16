Delta Govt signs MoU with Singapore firm on development of Asaba

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Government has signed Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with International Enterprise Singapore company, Meinhardt LTD as part of efforts to boost investments, infrastructural development in the State and promote comparative cost advantage.

The Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency, Mr. Paul Nmah who disclosed this in Asaba, said that the MoU between State Government and Singapore’s World International infrastructural Development Agency was to promote strict adherence to Asaba City master plan by developing a new City of World-class Standard from the State Capital Territory.

Nmah said the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was taking giant steps towards the promotion of the State’s comparative Cost advantage on investment, adding that the area of state’s business hubs to promote locally-driven state investments, such as Asaba Mechanic Village, Ogbeogonogo Modern Market, the State gas plant, industrial parks and others to ensure that Government businesses survived.

He said, “Okowa is also doing great by ensuring that the state is investment friendly for foreign investors through strong assurance on peace and security.

“Singapore’s Infrastructural Development Agency has commended us for taken such giant decisions in partnership with strong assurance of security in the state”

Saying investors were ever ready for more investment in the state, Nmah urged other foreign investors to take a cue and make use of the available opportunities in Delta State. He held that the State is safe for investors.

According to him, the area to be covered is about 376-kilometer squares land in the implementation of the new Asaba master plan and Smart City project development master plan.

vanguard