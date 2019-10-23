Breaking News
Delta govt presents relief assistance for natural disaster victims

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Delta State Government has presented relief assistance to over 150 victims of natural disasters across four communities in the state.

The communities that benefited from the presentation which was done through the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, included Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Ibusa in Oshimili North, Ovwian/Aladja in Udu and Biose-Amantu in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Hon Omamofe Pirah, while making the presentation, noted that the initiative was not meant to compensate them for their losses but to cushion the effects of the disaster.

