Delta govt presents relief assistance for natural disaster victims

Delta State Government has presented relief assistance to over 150 victims of natural disasters across four communities in the state.

The communities that benefited from the presentation which was done through the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, included Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Ibusa in Oshimili North, Ovwian/Aladja in Udu and Biose-Amantu in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Hon Omamofe Pirah, while making the presentation, noted that the initiative was not meant to compensate them for their losses but to cushion the effects of the disaster.

He recalled that officials of SEMA had earlier carried out assessment visits to ascertain the level of devastation which he said prompted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene. Pirah said: "This humanitarian gesture is in line with the commitment of Governor Okowa to the welfare of all Deltans. Therefore, on behalf of SEMA, I wish to express our profound appreciation to the Governor for providing the necessary tools to ensure a swift response to various disasters across the state despite limited resources". On his part, the Director of SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, explained that the relief catered for victims of various natural disasters from 2018 till date, urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the packages they have received.

