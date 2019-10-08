Delta community protests neglect by Agip

By Ochuko Akuopha, Oleh

Hundreds of Indigenes of Oleh community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, have besieged the premises of the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, in the area, protesting against their alleged neglect by the multinational oil company.

The protesters who were drawn from the Adoke, Egbedemi, Ovuorien, Eraro, Ebave, Oko, Olulu/Atedezi, Okparo/Edubi and Emiye families of the host community, lamented the nonchalant attitude of the company to the challenges facing the community.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as; “Stop marginalising Oleh community”, “We need flow station”, “Give our youths direct employment”, “Pay us for the noise pollution and cracking of our buildings” among others, the protesters called on the Federal and State Governments to prevail on the company to accede to their demands.





Speaking during the protest, the Youth Chairman of the Community Oil landlords, Prince Erube Oghogho, “We have cried to them severally but they have refused to listen to us. They promised to build a flow station here after drilling their fifth oil well here but as we speak they have not done anything in that regard yet they are planning to drill a sixth well.

“Despite all that they drill from our land no single Oleh son works in the company as a direct staff. What they give to us is casual works and after three months they retrench them. Some time ago, Agip trained some of our youths on Skill Acquisition since then they haven’t presented any starter packs to them.

“Now our mothers are here saying enough is enough if they don’t employ their youths and empower the women they are not going back home again.” On his part, Engr. Joseph Okolo noted that the noise level and vibrations from the Agip’s equipment had resulted in the cracking of buildings around the facility with resultant health hazards to residents.

Contacted, Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba appealed to the people to shelve the protest, saying Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was committed to ensuring peaceful relations between oil companies and host communities.

He said: “In Delta State, we have a Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU) which guides the activities of oil companies and their host communities. With such GMOUs, we capture the interest of the communities, the oil companies and the government and I can assure them that no interests will be left out since all parties must be present during the signing of such GMOUs”.