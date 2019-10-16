Delta appoints Okonjo-Iweala’s brother as new Obi of Ogwashi-Uku

Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Delta State Government on Tuesday approved the appointment of Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo II as the new Obi of the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this after the state Executive Council meeting, said the approval followed extant laws and procedures.

Ifechukwude, who is a younger brother to a former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was traditionally coronated last month following his father’s death.

Aniagwu said: “Following the death of the former Obi, the traditional rulers in Aniocha South council area met and endorsed Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo as the next king. This was also endorsed by the executive chairman of the council.

“Those who should give that endorsement have done so in accordance with the extant laws. And at the moment, there is no injunction or law prohibiting the state executive council from approving the appointment of Ifechukwude.

“We did not coronate him, he was coronated since September 13, and since that time we have not heard any protest in terms of judicial decision stopping the state executive council from taking this decision. So we took this decision in line with the law.”

He said Johnbull Kolokowei Ogonla I was approved as Pere of the Ogbolubiri Kingdom in Burutu local government area of the state.

He also confirmed the recognition of Beneku in Ndokwa East local government area of the state as a clan in preparation for the appointment of a traditional ruler should the state House of Assembly approves the recognition.

Vanguard