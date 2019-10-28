By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Epe-Ekiti in Ijero local government area of Ekiti State was thrown into mourning this evening, as the decomposing body of a secondary school boy who had gone missing for ten days was found hanging on a tree.

It was gathered that the decomposing body of the boy was found on a tree which is located in a thick bush opposite his father’s house.

Sources in the town told Vanguard that the boy has been missing for over ten days after he was reportedly tortured by his father. An eyewitness revealed that the father of the boy who is a drunkard was in the habit of subjecting the boy to abuse at every slightest provocation.

Some members of the community disclosed that the mother of the boy also suffers the same fate once the man is drunk, which has become a regular affair. Eyewitness said sometimes the man uses cutlass, cudgel, stick, knives and other dangerous weapons on mouthed and child once he is drunk

It was also reported by some of the natives that on the said day, the boy who was planning for his external examination was said to have been beaten as usual by his father but when he could not bear the pain, he escaped from the house and did not return home.

His father did not also make any effort to look for him with the hope that he would return as usual. The reverse was however the case, as the boy out of frustration went into the bush and hung himself.

The offensive odour and flies which took over the community attracted the attention and curiosity of members of the neighborhood who latter detected his decomposed body where it was dangling on the tree.

At the moment, police officers have effected the arrest of the father of the boy.

