Davido’s unborn son gets endorsement deal with Mario & Juliet Diapers

On 11:31 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

Nigerian singer David Adeleke famously known as Davido, has announced that his “unborn son” has bagged an endorsement deal with a diaper company.

Davido excitedly took to his Instagram page to announce the endorsement to his fans. He wrote:

“I’m Super Excited My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law,”

 

 

Davido did not specify the worth of the endorsement.

 

However, Chioma who is going to be married to the Afropop singer, Davido, has reacted to the endorsement deal

she wrote : “My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come 🎉❤️ 👶🏾
Thank you so much @cubana_chiefpriest ❤️❤️”

Vanguard Nigeria News

