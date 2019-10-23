Davido reacts to viral video as lady claims she’s pregnant for him

By David O Royal

Two sisters who identified themselves as Susan and Helen have accused popular Nigerian musician, Davido of impregnating one of them and denying his responsibility

The women made the claim in a video that was released online on Wednesday.

In the video, both claimed that they met the singer weeks ago at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

They got along with him and he got one of them pregnant.

They claimed they’re not after the singer’s money but only want him to father the child he put into one of them.

However, Davido commenting on a post on social media, Instablog9ja to be specific, said the girl’s pregnancy is audio pregnancy ” Ur pregnancy nah audio ….”

He also took to his twitter account and threatened to send the ladies to prison if the matter is taken too far as he claims that the ladies only intend to distract him and his fans ahead of his album which is meant to be out Thursday.

“Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!!”

They want to DISTRACT US !! NEVER!! RISKY OUT 6 30 UK NAIJA TIME!!! 'A GOOD TIME' ALBUM PRE ORDER OUT 2MORO!!!!!!



There have been mixed reactions over their allegations as a lot of people on social media are parading them as clowns seeking for cheap clout.

Their ‘accent’ which is rather ‘foreign’ and possibly originates from their tongues alone, is what has gotten some social media users amused and not taking their allegations serious.

The video is in the form of an interview as the person behind the camera asks few questions while they vent their anger over the singer’s failure to acknowledge he’s going to be fathering a new child from them.

