Davido excited as ‘Risky’ hits million views on YouTube

Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has expressed excitement over his new song ‘Risky’ that hit one million views on YouTube.

Also read:

The music star, who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page to express how excited he was, also appreciated his fans for their immense support.

He wrote; RISKY!!! WORLDWIDE ANTHEM!! KEEEP STREAMING !! JUST A DAY IN AND BANGIN IN EVERY CORNER OF THE WORLD!!!! LOVE U GUYS!! MY ALBUM PRE ORDER DROPS TOMORO!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ‘A GOOD TIME’ ������������✈️✈️�����.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)’reports that good news keeps flowing for the music star, who just welcomed his first son, who he named, David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr.

Davido is one of the Nigerian music stars, who has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry with his numerous songs, thereby, making the industry great.

The music star happens to be the first African-based artist to have received his award on the BET Awards main stage.

Davido’s award was presented by Hollywood actor Omari Hardwick and actress Tika Sumpter, where he urged patrons and American artists to visit Africa and enjoy African food.

Vanguard