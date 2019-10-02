Dale Carnegie’s conference to transform Nigerian workplaces

By Juliet Umeh

Training organisation, Dale Carnegie Training, is set to hold a conference targeted at Nigerian chief executive officers, CEOs, human resource managers, HRMs, and decision makers tomorrow to enable them build an ideal workplace.

The conference which holds at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos is with the theme, “Building the Workplace of Our Dreams.”

It is co-sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank, Credit Direct Limited and Tolaram Group. Country Director of Dale Carnegie Training Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Nwakogo, said his organisation is holding the conference as part of its corporate social responsibility, CSR, while celebrating its six years in Nigeria.

Nwakogo said: “Research shows that only about 20 percent of employees are unleashing their full potentials due to lack of engagement on the job, amplified by negative work cultures.” He added that his organisation is committed to the transformation of the Nigeria workplace.

Expected to lead deliberations at the event are CEOs and industry professionals, including the HR directors from some of Nigeria’s leading companies like MTN Nigeria, Dangote Group, Sahara Group, Tolaram Group, Stanbic IBTC Bank, AB-InBev, among others.

Divisional Head of Corporate Services at Credit Direct Limited, Oluseyi Boluwatise, said: “We are solidly supporting this vision because the concept of the ideal workplace resonates with our organizational value, as we are constantly seeking to provide a conducive, enabling and inclusive workplace for everyone, especially the younger generation.”

Head of Enterprise Management Group at Coronation Merchant Bank, Onayimi Aiwerioghene, said the bank was supporting the conference because they believe in the vision Dale Carnegie is aiming to achieve with the conference.

Vanguard