The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Thursday, offered free eye screening to 220 of its customers in the company’s Enugu and Owerri main offices.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ezeh noted that the exercise was part of activities lined-up in commemoration of this year’s Customer Service Week (CSW) that coincided with the World Sight Day.

He said that the gesture was the “company’s little way of giving back to her customers, using the occasion of the Customer Service Week to appreciate them for their support and patronage over the years.

Dr Tochukwu Ibeje, Director of View of Hope Specialist Hospital, Owerri, who lead a team of ophthalmologist to EEDC office in Enugu, told NAN that the most common eye defect the customers had was a cataract.

Ibeje said, “We also advised most of the customers diagnosed with cataract to seek quick medical attention on it.

“We also advised customers, especially those above 40 to ensure that they do routine eye check even when they do not have eye challenge in the first place,’’

NAN reports that the week-long CSW event started on Monday, with a formal launching by the Chief Operating Officer of EEDC, Mr. Maruthi Kumar, who charged staff to be more professional and customer-focused.

The theme of this year’s CSW is: “The Magic of Service”, and that informed why the Executive Management staff of the company took turns to attend to customers, while visits were made to Maximum Demand and Non Maximum Demand customers.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News