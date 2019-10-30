By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvy model and nude dancer, Symbas Erothick has reacted to her sex video leak to a porn site without her consent. According to Symbas, she was told that her sex video has gone viral in Lagos but she hopes Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote gets a glimpse of it and decides to become her husband. She added that she loves him and can’t help it.

She wrote; “I’ve got word the video is floating around #Lagos #nigeria! Hopefully @aliko_dangotegcon gets a glimpse of it and decides to be my husband not for #Halloween but forever. I love him I can’t help it.”

In another post, she wrote “So the person that leaked my only fans content to xvideos, thanks for the exposure. Since then, I’ve got many new subscribers. Thanks asshole, however next time get my consent. We both gotta eat, not just you”.

She has however gotten the porn site to remove the video

Recall that the Instagram model once revealed that Alhaji Aliko Dangote is her crush. In a post she made earlier this year on Instagram, she disclosed that she is not only attracted to Dangote because of his wealth, but because of his legacy, his grind, his humility and his audacity to dream.

Vanguard