CUPP raises alarm over Atiku’s appeal

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, yesterday, has again raised serious concern over the Supreme Court’s delay in constitute a panel to hear Atiku Abubakar’s appeal, 15 days to the expiration of the date fixed for judgment, by the Nigerian Constitution.

The CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, raised the alarm while addressing a press conference in Owerri.

“The Supreme Court has, about 16 days ago, fully received all the filings on the appeal and the Supreme Court have, on or before November 11, 2019,, which is 15 days from today, to deliver judgment on the appeal of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging (President Muhammadu) Buhari’s victory”, CUPP said.

While reiterating that “there are only 15 days to the deadline, for judgment in such appeal to be delivered or the case is dead”, Ugochinyere also said that the appellant approached the Apex Court for redress with the strong conviction that the Court will right the wrongs, which he said “is an expression of our deep commitment to the rule of law”.

He expressed regret that over 45 days after the tribunal delivered its verdict, the Supreme Court was yet to constitute appeal panel.

“This development is very worrisome to the opposition political parties, as critical stakeholders in the national democracy. We can only, therefore, infer that this lingering delay in constituting the panel, is capable of compromising the interest of opposition Coalition candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”, Ugochinyere said.

He warned that CUPP “shall declare a total lack of confidence in any panel constituted in violation of the age-long order of seniority”, stressing that the Apex Court must be ready to be on the side of the people in saving this nation and its democracy.

