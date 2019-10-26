Cultists injure 3, attack mosque, destroy houses, properties in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons were critically injured while others sustained various degrees of injury as members of a cult group, known as Eluku unleashed terror on Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The attackers unleashed terror on a popular mosque, Zumuratul Mu’min Mosque in Amororo area of the town while vehicles and houses around the mosque were also destroyed.

They poured boiling vegetable oil on three members of the mosque, two of which were admitted at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH, whom were attacked on their way back from Iperu police station , where they had gone to report the attack. .

Our Corespondent who visited the victims of the attack at their hospital beds, gathered that the attack happened on Tuesday while they were preparing for sunset prayer, Magrib.

It was gathered that the Eluku cult which is normally observed at the dead of the night stormed the community few minutes after 6pm on the faithful day during the burial of one of their leaders identified as Chief Deji Dalinton.

One of the victims, Nurein AbdRaheem who managed to speak with our correspondent at the hospital said he wasn’t at the mosque when the incident happened.

Nurein who had his stomach, legs, hands and back burnt, said the three of them were on their way back from police station when the cultist attacked them and poured boiling vegetable oil from a bean cake seller on them.

He said the two of them were rejected by two hospitals before they were later referred to OOUTH where they were receiving treatment.

He said, “It was on Tuesday, we were not even at the scene when the incident happened but we were informed that our mosque had been attacked, we quickly rushed there only to find out that the mosque was destroyed.

“We were told that some members of the mosque had gone to the police station to report the case, we also took an Okada to the police station but on getting their, we were told our members had left”.

“We were on our way back from the station when they waylaid us and poured boiling vegetable oil from a bean cake seller on us. Two of us were rejected by two hospitals before we later got here.”

Another victim of the attack, Alhaji Oremuyiwa Shakirullah narrated how his own car was destroyed where it was packed not far from another mosque.

Oremuyiwa who is the Imam of Ajise central mosque was at an Arabic school in Abanise mosque in Oke Maro when the cultist went on rampage and destroyed his car.

“I was in the mosque when information reached me, I quickly released the students, I was the only one who prayed in the mosque because people couldn’t come out”.

“Two other members later joined me in the mosque and we had to lock ourselves up in the mosque to pray the late night prayer, but I was amazed to see my car destroyed where it was packed not far from the mosque, many houses were also destroyed,” he said.

The Chief Imam of Iperuland, Alhaji Fawora Fasasi, told our correspondent that the major concern of the Muslim community for now, is the health of the injured victims.

The reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who was contacted on the incident, was being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

