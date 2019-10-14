Cultist raped me took nude pictures of me – victim tells court

By Jane Echewodo

An Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos yesterday have heard how cultist, Tayo Bakare, 24, allegedly raped a 19- year -old student (name witheld).

The victim, a 3rd- year student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), informed the court that Bakare instructed her to remove her clothes, took nude pictures of her and had forceful sexual intercourse with her.

The cultist is facing trial before Justice Abiola Soladoye on an eight count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, deprivation of liberty and rape.

According to the victim who was led in evidence by Mrs K.A. Momoh-Ayokambi, the incident occurred on 27th August, 2017 at Ikotun, Lagos.

The victim alleged that the defendant threatened to kill her, locked her up inside the toilet after the rape and made away with her two phones and N2000 cash.

The 300 level student said “I’ve never met the defendant (Bakare) before the incident happened on 27th August, 2017. Prior to that day, I had earlier planned hanging out with a family friend, one Miss Faith. But I had no idea that her phone was stolen and that the person who stole the phone was chatting with me via WhatsApp platform.

” So we fixed a date and place to meet. On that day, I came to Oshodi to meet her but it was the defendant that I met, holding faith’s phone. And he said my family friend asked him to come pick me.

“So I followed him and he took me to a hotel at Ikotun. He said my friend was inside the room and we went inside. When we got in, I sat on the bed and he then told me that everything was a set up. That my family friend set me up with him.

” He thereafter Locked the door and started telling me that he is a cultist and member of the Badoo cult group in Lagos. He then ordered me to bring out all the items in my bag and place them on the bed. I hurriedly obeyed.

“He then asked me to give him money and I begged him not to harm me but allow me call someone that would transfer money to me to give him. I had only my 2 ATM cards and N2000 cash in my bag.

” He began threatening to kill me if I didn’t give him any money. He thereafter ordered me to take off my clothes and face the wall. He also ordered me to unlock my phone, which I did and he took nude pictures of me. And right after, he sexually abused me.

“When he finished, he told me to go to the toilet and wash off so that I won’t get pregnant. But while I was in the toilet, he locked me inside and ran off with my items. He took away my two phones (an Infinix and a Samsung) and my N2000 cash, and left my bag and clothes on the bed.

” I had to call for help and someone, who was passing by the room, unlocked the door for me. I had to explain what happened to a lady I met in the hotel and she assisted me with N500 to use as transport back to my house”.

She also said that she went home and told the incident to her parents.

“My parents contacted the DPO in charge of Ikotun police station. At the station, I told them that my friend set me up with a guy and the police began looking for her to arrest. But after a few days later, we realised that Faith was also a victim and not an accomplice, as the defendant had claimed.

“The defendant robbed faith and used her phone to chat me up. The defendant was, however, caught when he used my own phone to send a chat to our family group chat. When I saw it, I immediately asked my close friend, Joan Mary to private chat him and play along.

“He was responding to Mary’s chats using my phone. He later asked Mary to come and meet him at Sankoll Gardens, Idimu. That was when we alerted the police.

“The defendant came out around 10:30pm to meet my friend. But unknown to him, police officers disguised as customers, while waiting for him inside the hotel.

” When he met my friend, he tried to force her into crossing the road in order to take a bus to another location. But my friend began screaming “Olee” and he took to his heels. He removed his shirt and ran off but was caught by the police.

“He was then taken to Ikotun police station, where he confessed. When he was searched, the officers found only one of my phones and he told them he sold the other one immediately after he robbed me.

” I was asked to write a statement, including Faith and Mary. The police then advised me to go to Mirabel center in Ikeja. I went to Mirabel and they conducted series of tests on me, including HIV test”.

However, when she was asked what she want the court to do for her, she said , “I want him to be punished for sexual abuse, assault, theft and threat”.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the matter u till November 19 for continuation of trial.