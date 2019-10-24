Cult clash: Cross River journalists urge Gov Ayade to intervene

…condemns violence, calls for dialogue

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Journalists under the auspices of Cross River State Journalists Forum, (CROSSJOF), Abuja, Thursday, called on the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, to swiftly intervene in the violent cult clash between communities in Boki Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its Secretary, Mr. David Odama, and Public Relations Officer, Mr Godfrey Akon, expressing worry over the dangerous dimension the cult clash has assumed in few days, therefore condemned the attacks.

According to the group the violent attacks were perpetrated by rival cults gangs that have thrown the communities into disarray and confusion, hence the movement of people out of the communities for fear of being attacked

They said the Governor should not hesitate to draft security operatives to the affected communities to salvage the situation and prevent further loss of lives and property as seven persons have so far been killed.

The statement reads in part, “We call on the Executive Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Prof Ben Ayade, to wade into this clash and secure the deployment of security agencies to immediately quell the violence before it spreads to other communities.

“The Forum calls for concerted efforts by parents and well-meaning citizens of the state as well as security agencies to arrest the menace. Cross River State cannot afford to relapse into the uncertain atmosphere of insecurity and killings that has ravaged some states of the federation.

“The Forum has watched with utter dismay, the crass inhumanity on display in some communities in Boki Local Government Area by rival cult gangs, and wishes to unequivocally condemn the wanton destruction of lives and property the violence has left in its trail.”

The statement also described the violence as barbaric and a show of shame which is alien to the culture of brotherliness, peace and unity the state is known for.

