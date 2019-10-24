One Tijjani Mohammed, who is standing trial for alleged culpable homicide in an FCT High Court, Nyanya, on Thursday told the court that the Police demanded N150, 000 bribes from him for his release.

Mohammed was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on culpable homicide.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Kufreabasi Ebong, earlier alleged that the defendant had stabbed and killed one Samsudeen Abdullahi with a knife at Anguwan Hausawa, Karu, FCT.

Ebong said the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegation against him.

Cross-examined by his Counsel, Mr Chibuzo Eze, on Thursday on events that occurred on July 14, 2017, the defendant said he was arrested by the police taken to Karu station.

Mohammed said one day he was at his Barbershop when the deceased and one Nuhu were engaged in a fight in front of the shop.

He claimed he went to make peace between the two, but that the deceased accused him of being biased.

He said the following day, he was returning from the Mosque at about 8 p.m. when he was attacked by the deceased and five of his friends.

The defendant said the deceased pushed him and one of his friends took a plank from the gutter and hit him with it.

“Samsudeen brought out a knife and wanted to stab me; I pushed him down and ran away.

“On July 14, 2017, on my way to my shop, some policemen stopped me and said I was under arrest for the death of Samsudeen.

“They took me to their station at Karu and handcuffed me.

“I met Nuhu at the police station, the Investigation Officer (IPO) asked us to bring N150, 000 each, I could not afford it, but Nuhu’s parents gave the money and he (Nuhu) was released,’’ he told the court.

He also alleged that the police had rejected the statement he gave, beat him up and forced him to sign the one written by them.

Mohammed further told the court that the same thing happened when he was taken to the police command headquarters and handed over to one Sani Yakubu, as he was also forced to sign another different statement.

The defendant told the court that he was in the company of one Hamza and one Papa when the deceased and his friends attacked him.

He further said that he did not run away on the night of the fight as alleged by the police, but was at home.

The defence counsel prayed the court for a date to enable him to bring his remaining witnesses.

Justice Peter Kekemeke, adjourned until Oct. 28, for the continuation of defence.

