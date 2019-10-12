CSR: Sujimoto gives lifetime scholarship to 50 students from his alma mater

Managing Director and CEO of Sujimoto, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele has given 50 pupils from his alma mater lifetime scholarships. Along with the scholarship for the pupils of New Oko-oba Primary School, Agege came bags of gifts and goodies.

Speaking at the occasion, Ogundele said; “As humans, we must never forget that, we have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. If your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe; our tithe at Sujimoto goes directly to people who need it the most. For us, giving back goes beyond CSR, it’s an obligation.”

The feeling of nostalgia and excitement began to wane when during inspection of the school facilities, the MD realised that in a school of about 700 students and over 26 classrooms, only 3 classes had desks and chairs. The others are plain empty and the students have to sit on bare floor. Also, out of 4 toilets, only 1 is functional.

Moved by the deplorable state of facilities in the school, Mr. Ogundele pledged to provide the school with sufficient desks and chairs, and renovate the deplorable toilets.

According to him: “Every year, we shall take a part of our profits and give back to different public schools, like Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Model College Meiran, Zaria to Jos and many other schools, because for us at Sujimoto, giving back is an obligation.”

Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele challenged the pupils to dream , embrace Integrity and be an ambassador for generosity.

On a final note, Mr. Ogundele encouraged Nigerians to invest in helping to develop the capacity of our youthful population whichever way they can. In his words; “We know the government is doing a lot already but it is not enough. We call on every citizen to join hands and help invest in our nation’s greatest asset – human capital.”