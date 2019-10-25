CSOs calls on EFCC to investigate Tinubu over alleged money conveyed in bullion vans

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Friday, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Bola Tinubu, over alleged money conveyed in bullion vans on the eve of 2019 presidential election.

This was contained in a petition written to the EFCC and signed by Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju, Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigdrian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, and Adedayo Raphael.

According to the petitioners Nigerians have been on the issue and is not new to the EFCC, but demands an investigation on the former Lagos State Governor on the alleged conveyance of undisclosed amount of money to his residence in Lagos, which the Commission has carried out an investigation on similar issues.

The petition reads in part, ” ‘Petition to Investigate the Source of Money Conveyed in Bullion Vans to the HoAsiwaju Ahmed Tinubu on the Eve of 2019 Presidential Election’.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is empowered by law to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes and is charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of other laws and regulations relating to economic and financial crimes.

“It is on this basis that we write to petition the commission to launch an investigation into the appearance of Bullion Vans in the compound of a private citizen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of 2019 presidential elections.

“This subject matter is not new to you and several Nigerians have repeatedly drawn your attention to this. I have decided to take up your challenge after you called for a petition through your social media account on Twitter.

“The commission would recall that it was reported all over the news that Bullion Vans allegedly containing an undisclosed amount of cash were seen entering the home of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State on the eve of Nigerian presidential elections. Tinubu himself admitted to this fact while responding to question by journalists.

‪”It is pertinent to note that, Section 7 (1) (b) of EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 gives the commission the power to investigate properties of any person that it appears to the commission that the person’s lifestyle and extent of the properties are not justified by his source of income.

“To the best of our knowledge, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a private citizen who ordinarily should not be seen with a convoy of Bullion Vans.”

The petition further queried, “What are Bullion Vans doing in the house of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

‪”Who owns the content, believing to be cash in the Bullion Vans that were seen entering the house of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of Nigerian presidential elections?

“‪Has the commission, based on its core mandates, investigated the source of the Bullion Vans?

“Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s house, now a bank where Bullion Vans now take money to?

‪Moreover, we call on the commission to as a matter of urgency, swing into action and begin an investigation into the appearance of those Bullion Vans.

However, the petition accused the Commission on being “hard on members of the opposition including detaining them for weeks on allegations of corruption and has now turned its focus on Yahoo Boys.”

It further stated that, “We cannot as a nation have two separate rules for fighting corruption, one for those opposed to the ruling party and another for supporters of the government.”

Meanwhile, they commended the Commission for being resolute to carry out their mandate despite interferences.

“‪Finally, we commend the commission for its continuous efforts amidst political interference from vested interests in ridding the country of corruption.

“This very case, if properly investigated and prosecuted diligently will assure Nigerians of the commission’s willingness to fight corruption that is devoid of party affiliations”, they added.

vanguard