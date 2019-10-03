CSOs Appeals to Gov Badaru to release N100 million Counter Funds

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

Jigawa Maternal and Newborn Child Health Accountability Forum (JIMAF) has appealed to Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar to release the sum of N100 million counter part-fund being one of the criteria laid down for Jigawa to commence accessing the federal government Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHPF).

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Co-chairman of the forum, Comrade Mustapha Umar Babura and made available to newsmen in Dutse.

The forum also called on the Governor to as a matter of public interest to graciously approved the establishment and inauguration of Primary Healthcare Development Agency Board members as a second condition for accessing the fund.

According to the release, accessing the fund will help in reversing the bad healthcare indices of the state particularly on the high rate of child and maternal death.

The Forum, however, commended the state governor for promptly responding to any policy that could improve the social and economic wellbeing of the common man.

The statement, however, expressed appreciation to donor partners particularly MNCH2, PERL WISH, EU, UNICEF, ACF, DFID for their kind support toward proving healthcare service delivery in Jigawa state.

The Forum promised to continue collaborating with any partners in promoting accountability in all aspect of public healthcare service delivery in the state.

