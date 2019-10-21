CSO condemns Kogi State Assembly over impeachment of Deputy Gov

…says action may lead to anarchy

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Sunday, condemned the Kogi State House of Assembly, over the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of the State, Simon Achuba, at the weekend.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju, where the action was decried and declared as impunity and illegality.

According to Adeyanju the action of the State Assembly may lead to anarchy if not called to order and do what is constitutionally acceptable.

He said: “The Kogi State Assembly has no power to impeach the Deputy Governor because the Panel’s report vindicated him. I have read the entire report.

According to him the report clearly stated that there is no evidence that could lead to the embattled deputy governor’s impeachment.

“It is there in the report. Go to the last page of this report and see the findings. This is impunity. The report by the investigative panel categorically pointed out that, “In line with Section 188 (8) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) quoted hereinbefore, we hereby report to the Kogi State House of Assembly that the allegations contained in the Notice of Allegations admitted in evidence of this Panel as Exhibit C7 have Not Been Proved.

“This impeachment is unacceptable and we condemn it in its entirety.”

Meanwhile, the statement also warned that if the action of illegality in Kogi State is not nipped at the bud it will lead to anarchy in the state.

Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly impeached the embattled Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, at the weekend.

But reacting to the impeachment Achuba said his impeachment was illegal and insisted that he remains the deputy governor of the state.

