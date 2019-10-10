CRUTECH lecturer challenges students to shame him if he ever demands sex for grades

A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communications, Cross River University of Technology ,CRUTECH,Mr Colnelius Ellah, has challenged his students to publicly shame him if he has ever demanded sex in exchange for marks.

This is following the sex for grades BBC report that has exposed a lot of lecturesrs in African universities who demand sex in in exchange for marks from female students .

The University Don took to his Facebook wall to express his opinion on the public naming and shaming of lecturers who are allegededly indulge in the demand for sex from their students in exchange for marks.

Confirming his submission to Vanguard, Mr Corlenus who spoke with our correspondent, Thursdsy on telephone challenged any of his student who he has ever demanded sex from in exchange for marks to, report and expose him.

His words: “I am a Lecturer. Following the recently released BBC documentary on ‘sex for marks’ and the attendant trend of publicly naming Lecturers who are allegedly guilty of demanding sex from their students in exchange for marks,

“I hereby publicly challenge my students to report me to the general public, if I have ever demanded for sex in exchange for marks from any of them.

“Let’s not wait for journalists to do an investigative report on me if I am guilty of that misconduct. Let’s do the report here.The challenge starts now,” Ellah said.

Vanguard Nigeria News