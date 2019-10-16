By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has condemned the recent attack on the Benin residence of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by some suspected thugs just as it called for a halt to political violence in the state.

Chairman of CRPP, Dr. Samson Isibor spoke in Benin City yesterday shortly after an award ceremony to top politicians from across political parties just as he condemned the recent suspension of local government chairmen.

Isibor said: “Sponsored political violence in Edo State is uncalled for and should stop. Edo State is noted for peace. Desperation to win elections must not be a reason to resort to violence. The CRPP condemns the recent sponsored attack on Oshiomhole.”

He advised politicians to eschew bitterness but should instead learn to see themselves as partners in progress who criticize constructively and proffer solutions where necessary.

Four local government area chairmen, Mr. Yakubu Musa of Etsako West, Aligame Momoh of Etsako East, Patrick Aguinede (Esan West) and Ms. Eghe Ogbemudia (Egor) were recently suspended by Governor Godwin Obaseki over alleged corruption.

On his part, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo state Chief Dan Orbih said it was wrong and unconstitutional for the governor to remove anyone constitutionally elected by the people from the office

He demanded that the officials should be re-instated as there was no genuine reason for the sackbut an open display of naked power.

Represented by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Edo, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, Orbih said it was disheartening and rape of democracy for a democratically elected government to remove an equally democratically elected Local Government area chairmen.

He said; “These chairmen were not appointed by the governor but were elected by the people in their respective council areas.

“The governor knows very well that for any action to be taken against the chairmen, such action must emanate from the Edo State House of Assembly after due investigation.

“But the present action of the governor certainly points towards a fallout of the political differences between him and his predecessor.

“They should not allow their internal crisis or differences to affect the people of Edo State.”

vanguard