Crossover, the world’s largest #remotework company is looking for knowledgable Senior Accountant for joining a global finance team. We offer 100% #remotejobs working with the best talent from around the world. This is an opportunity to work in an organization in a radically different manner than what you have been doing.

As Senior Accountant, you support integrating a newly acquired company into our operating model every week and continuously implementing productivity improvements. You have a world-class, top-talent team of finance professionals to support you and collaborate with. Apply now to start your long-term career path with us and shape the #futureofwork.

Responsibilities

Guide a team of Accountants located in different time zones

Ensure the finance aspect of acquisitions integration is delivered timely and to the highest standards

Support the migration initiative into Oracle’s NetSuite from legacy ERPs and in-house systems

Reconcile data and reports, resolving discrepancies and collaborating across various Finance and non-Finance functions effectively

Analyze and post complex journals, reconcile data and reports and assist with variance analysis

Tag and monitor fixed assets

Review month-end close reports and follow-up to resolve issues

Review the annual audit information for external auditors

Union Bank is hiring: Job role, requirements and how to apply

My husband is always scratching his penis in public ― Woman cries out

Requirements

5+ years of experience as an Accountant in corporate finance in a company with international operations

A proven expert in any or some of the following financial areas: Accounts Payable (or PTP), Accounts Receivable (or OTC), Accounting (or RTR), Banks, Controlling, Statutory Reporting, Banks Management Reporting, Financial Systems, external auditors for the annual audit or acquired business units being imported into Central Finance

Excellent communication skills in English

Working remotely and available at least partly during US business hours

Job Description

As Senior Accountant, you contribute to an ever-evolving area of a finance function such as OTC or Controllership, record highly complex transactions. By examining accounting information and approving transactions, you guide a team of Accountants across a broad spectrum of accounting activities every month, assembling information for external auditors for the annual audit, assisting with acquired business units being imported into Central Finance OTC or Controllership.

You will learn how to build the finance foundations of the relevant finance function area with your team members and how to execute on acquiring and integrating a software company every week of increasing size and complexity.

There is so much to cover for this exciting role, and space here is limited. If you found this interesting, Apply on crossover.com. After applying you will take a few online “screening” assessments to check for a basic fit, and then move on to some real-world written questions. You will also be assigned to one of our recruiting specialists who can answer questions you might have about the process, role, or company, and help you get to the final interview step. We look forward to meeting you!

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1509089711/

Vanguard News