Cross River: Gov Ayade inaugurates Judicial Service Commission

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has sworn in members of the State Judicial Service Commission in Calabar. Inaugurating the Commission on Monday at the State executive Chambers, Governor’s Office, Calabar, Ayade represented by his deputy, Prof Ivara Esu, urged members of the commission to be forthright in their conduct. His words :”We trust that the same way you have always been forthright in your duties, some of you as retired Judges of the state High Court, some of you as members of the Bar, that you will continue to serve the state especially in this particular way so that we continue to have a smooth, well managed and well run judicial service commission.

“You have all been chosen very carefully based on your track records and your performances in the state and everywhere in the nation. You have just been called to continue with that service, it is a specialized service and mainly to the judiciary of the state,” Ayade said. He reminded the newly sworn-in members of the commission that, statutorily, the chairman of the commission is the Chief Judge of the state as well as the Attorney General, adding that they don’t need to be formally inaugurated or sworn in because they are already members of the commission. Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in members of the commission, retired Justice Obojor-Ogar thanked Governor Ayade for finding them worthy to be appointed members of this critical commission representing the third arm of government. He said that the team was aware of the enormous challenges associated with the Commission.

“We are determined not to betray the confidence you have reposed in us,” adding that, “we will not betray the confidence by applying ourselves assiduously to the ethics of the commission,” he said. Among those inaugurated were Justice Obojor-Ogar (rtd), Ntufam Joe Ebam, Dr. Teresa Ikwen and Barr Tasen Etum Okune.