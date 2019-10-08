Breaking News
Translate

Cross River Assembly resumes from recess

On 12:38 pmIn Newsby

The Cross River House of Assembly has resumed plenary after its two months working recess.

Cross River Assembly resumes from recess

Mr. Hope Obeten, the Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar.

“Speaker of the House, Mr. Eteng Jonah-Williams wish to welcome all members to plenary and thank each and everyone for their support, cooperation and commitment in the last three months.

“He has urged members to resume duty in full force to enable them to finish all their agenda for the year.

“The Speaker also assured that the House is further re-energized for better performance,” Obeten said.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.