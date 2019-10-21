Crisis over commercial motorcycle ticket in Ondo deepens

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE crisis over commercial motorcycle ticketing in Ondo West Council Area of Ondo State deepened yesterday as youths insisted that the imposed agent would not be allowed to function.

Recall that protest greeted the imposition of one Wale Aloba by an aide to the governor and removal of Banjo David as the collection agent of ticket from commercial motorcyclists in the town.

The youths Monday said that Aloba is from Ondo East and not a native of the council area.

Speaking with newsmen, the leader of the youths Udo Olawoye said: “we would not allow Aloba to function in the council because he is from Ondo East and not a native of the council area.

Olawoye said the town has been peaceful before the imposition of Aloba as the person to collect the motorcycle ticket on behalf of the state government.

“The person they brought to us is from Ondo East and not a member of our party.”

“He was a member of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and worked against Akeredolu during the primary and general election of 2016. The person who worked against us can not be rewarded with the sale of the ticket in our Local Government.

“We call on Governor Akeredolu, the state Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin, and the Commissioner from the Local Government, Mrs Lola Fagbemi to wade into the dispute before it gets out of hand.

“The youths will not allow impostor to sell tickets in our local government. They should not allow the return of cultism to Ondo Kingdom.”

Other youth leaders who kicked against imposition Tajudeen Ismaila, Taye Akinkuotu, Rotimi Fadimi and Christopher Akinkumi

The youths and some members of the APC in the council area had protested over the weekend that they would not allow the removal of Banjo David by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Special Duties, Dr Doyin Odebowale.

The youths displayed various placards and called on the state government to call Odebowale to order over the ticket issue.

Also reacting, the Chairman of in the council area Aro Benard said the government should not remove Banjo David from the position as he is the leader of the party in the area.

Reacting, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye has appealed to “the youths to remain calm and law-abiding, having presented their position, The party hierarchy will look into their claims and ensure justice is done on the matter.

Kakejaye said that “The party frowns at divisive words and dispositions; the State chapter is a big family, and every member could aspire to any available position without discrimination.

