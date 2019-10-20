Breaking News
Cricket: Nigeria lose first match by 69 runs to Jersey in T20 World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s senior national male cricket team on Saturday lost by 69 runs to Jersey in their first Group B match at the ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifiers in the UAE.

In the match played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Jersey post her highest ever score in a T20 cricket competition with 184 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Nigeria, however, scored 115 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Jersey, with superb bowling, made it tough for the debutant Nigerians.

They did not hand Nigeria too many loose balls and the batsmen had to succumb to the pressure.

In the end, Jersey recorded the highest score so far in the competition.

Nigeria’s next game is on Monday against Canada.

