By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to find a lasting solution to the Apapa gridlock, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, has concluded plan to deploy the UBER transport system with a view to easing cargo delivery.

Disclosing this at a two day Sensitization Workshop on Freight forwarding as a Career’ Director of Education Committee of the Council, Dr. Alban Igwe said that the system has been perfected adding that the funding was what was delaying the project.

Igwe also said that once a budget was approved for the application to be deployed to the ports., it will commence operation adding that the system was expected to ease the current gridlock being experienced at the ports and its access roads.

Speaking in similar vein, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje assured the Council of its support in terms of budget for the project if they are able to re-adjust for it to be accommodated .

Goje advised the Council leadership to review its budget, look at items that are not very important, remove them and put the ÚBER’ cargo delivery system in it.

Goje said: “Let the Registrar come, we will look at their budget, we will strike out some items of less importance and substitute with the budget of the trucking system.

That is we said we will support by sitting down with him if he comes on time, we will substitute.

“I will only support action that are in tune with the law”.

Vanguard