By Ayo Onikoyi

The maiden edition of Design Fashion Africa (DFA) with Heineken held in Lagos, from the 3rd to the 5th of October, 2019.

The 3-day event that featured designers from all over the continent was capped with a concert-styled fashion show that featured runway appearances and musical performances by Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

DFA is a platform that fosters the coming together of fashion enthusiasts, both experienced and upcoming in a bid to commercialize their art. This edition gave room for growth and development of young aspiring fashion designers in Africa by organizing a boot camp for aspiring fashion designers where they got the avenue to be tutored and mentored by more experienced and successful designers.

The DFA fashion show also provided avenues for fashion business owners to market their outfits and connect to clients who attended the event.

Speaking on the event, the fashion resource and celebrity fashion entrepreneur, Mai Atafo had this to say,

“It is exciting to see that so much brilliance and grandeur has emerged from Africa’s fashion industry. The Design Fashion Africa run was a revelation of how much potential is embedded in the continent and its people, and I could not be more proud to have hosted it.”

Spokesperson, Idia Aisien added, “I am happy for the young, up and coming ones who made the boot camp, and even more those who stood out enough to have their designs on the runway at the fashion show. I hope they take advantage of this massive opportunity and build fashion brands that outlast us all.”

With the support of the most international premium beer brand, Heineken, the event featured top fashion designers from across Africa, all to the amazement of everyone in attendance.

Coming off a hugely successful year in sports, raising the bar was already set to be a daunting task. Heineken, however, came through and upped the ante. From a visually stunning exhibition section to a one of a kind showcase, the fashion night out was filled with all sorts of glamour and flavor.

Vanguard