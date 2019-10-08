Court Sentences internet Fraudster to six months imprisonment in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of an Ilorin high court, Monday sentenced one Adepoju Tomiwa to six months imprisonment for internet fraud and another fraud-related offense.

Tomiwa was arraigned by the officials of Economic and Financial Fraud Commission (EFCC), Olamide Sodiq on a one-count charge of cheating by impersonating a white man, before the judge.

The Charge reads “That you, Adepoju Tomiwa (alias Paul Powell) sometime in August, 2019, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court did cheat by impersonation when you pretended to be one Paul Powell a white Male with Gmail account paulpowell1985@gmail.com and fraudulently deceived one Larry Gowan, an American citizen, to send $300.00 ( Three Hundred Dollars) to you through stem gift card after you made him believe same would be given to Fedex as delivery fee and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the same Penal Code ”

The Accused Person “pleaded guilty” to the one-count charge.

While reviewing the facts of the case, Olamide Sadiq, the operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission narrated to the Court how the suspect was arrested in Tanke area of Ilorin.

He said,”My Lord, Tomiwa and some of his friends were arrested following intelligence reports on the 6th of September 2019, items recovered from him include, a Laptop, Mobile Phones, and a Car, his emails were accessed where some fraudulent charts and messages were printed in his presence, he admitted that he received three hundred dollars from his victim”

In his submission in court, counsel to the EFCC, Sessan Ola, however, urged the Court to rely on the evidence of the Prosecution witness and convict the defendant accordingly.

Justice Oyinloye in passing the Judgement said the testimonies of the Prosecution were not challenged or contradicted by the defendant.

The Judge sentenced Tomiwa to six months imprisonment and ordered that his Mobile Phones and Laptop should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

vanguard