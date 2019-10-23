Court sentences driver to 16 months in prison for stealing 42 creates of beer

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a 48-year-old driver, Gabriel Ahamadu, to 16 months in a correctional facility for stealing 42 creates of beer.

The judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Ahamadu after he pleaded guilty to the offence and prayed the court for mercy.

Suleiman gave him an option to pay a fine of N18,000.

He said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act of stealing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on Oct.9, at the Laranto Police by Mr Sylvester Auta, who is the manager of Nnameka Transport company.

Gokwat said that the convict who resides in Bassa Jengre Area of Jos was employed as a driver in the company to deliver drinks to customers.

He said that the convict stopped in Vom, Jos on his way back from Benin where he went to pick up supplies and sold 42 creates of origin beer worth N151,200.

During the police investigation, he said that 12 creates of beer were recovered from the convict.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code law.

