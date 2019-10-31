Court sentences applicant to 6 months in prison for stabbing man with pen

A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced an applicant, Mathew Oguns, to six months in prison for stabbing a man on the head with a pen.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Oguns, 25, who resides in Tasha II Gwagwa village Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt and begged for leniency.

Maiwada, however, gave Oguns an option to pay a fine of N5, 000, and also ordered him to pay N10, 000 in damages to the complainant.

He warned the convict to desist from committing crimes.

“The punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court the pains of protracted prosecution,” he said.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported on Oct. 17 at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant, Ibrahim Ityo of Katanpe I, Mpape, Abuja.

Ukagha said at about 11.50 p.m., the convict violently stabbed the complainant with a pen during an argument in inside the banking hall of Eco Bank in Abuja.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant was taken to hospital where he received medical attention.

She told the court that the complainant spent N14, 000 on his treatment.

Ukagha said during police investigations, the convict did not give a satisfactory account of his action.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 247 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard Nigeria News