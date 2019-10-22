Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, fixed December for ruling in the alleged N7.65billion fraud trial involving a former Governor of Abia, State, Orji Kalu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Kalu, his former Commissioner for Finance, Ude Udeogo, and a Company, Slok Nigeria Limited on fraud-related charges.

The EFCC had on October 31, 2016, charged Kalu with 34 –count charge of alleged fraud.

The charges were however amended and increased to 39.

Kalu and others pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.

Justice Idris, who has been presiding over the matter, has been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

However, he has been conducting the trial in the case, following a fiat authorising him to continue adjudicating in the matter.

Justice Idris concluded hearing on the case in August and adjourned the case for the adoption of addresses.

In his address, the defence counsel, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), urged the court to uphold his submissions as canvassed.

He, however, made reference to a portion of the prosecution’s written address on pages 107 to 109, in which the prosecution had made references to the first defendant. (NAN)

