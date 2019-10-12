Court remands truck driver for alleged dangerous driving

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a Truck driver, Kareem Ajia, in prison, for alleged driving without a valid driver’ licence.

Magistrate Mohammed Ndakene ordered that the defendant be remanded at Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin and adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Yakub had informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 8, while trying to park by the road along College of Education Road, Ilorin.

Yakub said the accused person dangerously drove a truck with registration number KW 864 XY and hit and seriously damaged a vehicle belonging to one Gold Muyideen, which was parked.

He said the defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of dangerous driving, operating with expired driver’s licence and driving without due care and attention.

The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravened sections 22, 10 and 21 of Road Traffic Law and urged the court to remand the defendant pending the outcome of investigations.

The driver, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Vanguard Nigeria News