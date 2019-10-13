Breaking News
Court remands suspected fraudster in prison over N2m scam

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

One Abdul -Azeez Bello, 53, has been remanded in prison by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrate Court in Osun State over alleged fraud.

Bello was arraigned for defrauding one Mrs Ajani Mary of N2 million under the pretence supplying her planks.

The offence occurred sometimes in 2017 in Osogbo, the state capital.

The offence was contrary to section 419,383 of the criminal code cap 34 vol 11 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 and punishable under same.

The accused, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defence counsel, T. B Ayodele, urged the court to grant the accused bail in the most liberal terms.

Police prosecutor, S.O Ayodele, did not object to the application.

Bello told that he uses money from his scam business for a personal business transaction.

Magistrate Ayilara declined the bail application and remanded the accused in prison.

He then adjourned the case till October 18 for mention.

 

