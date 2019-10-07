Court remands six teachers arrested in Kaduna Islamic school in Prison 

By Ben Agande

Six teachers arrested when the police raided the Ahmad Bn Hambal ‎Islamiyya school two weeks ago have been remanded in prison by a Kaduna Magistrate Court pending their proper arraignment.

The six teachers were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate court 16, Musa Lawal Mohammed brought by police late Monday evening and they were transferred to prison because they could not take their plea.

It would be recalled that the police raided the school located on the Rigassa area of the state where over three hundred students, including children, were found in very dehumanising conditions.

Those arraigned Monday evening were Ismail Abubakar, Umar Abubakar, Abdul’azeez Adam, Abubakar Muktar, Abdullahi Auwal and Salisu Ibrahim.

Police Prosecution Hassan .M. Malan who read out the First Information Report FIR to the court said the six defendants were accused of criminal conspiracy, ‎wrongful confinement, Cruelty to persons and unnatural act.

He said investigations were still on a d asked the magistrate to remand the suspect in prison custody pending when they will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction.

But Counsel to the defendants, Sani Shehu Surajo who argued that the defendants were only in court for cognisance because the court lacked jurisdiction to take their plea pleaded that they remain in police custody pending the conclusion of the police investigation, a position rejected by the police prosecutor because, according to him, police facility was overstretched.

‎The Chief Magistrate, Musa Lawal Muhammed said the court lacked jurisdiction to try the defendants and ordered that they be remanded in Kaduna convict prison.

The case was adjourned to 29 of October for further mention.