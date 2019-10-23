Court remands physically challenged in prison over fake NDA Admission scandal

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

An Ughelli Magistrate court has remanded a physically challenged man, Difeh Samuel and his accomplice, Felix Victor in prison custody for allegedly forging an admission letter of the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna.

The suspects were reported to have also allegedly conspired among themselves to defraud a woman, Doris Samson of the sum of N1.5million.

According to the five-count charge sheet made available to Vanguard by the court, the suspects were accused of conspiring among themselves to commit a felony and obtaining money under false pretense with intent to defraud their victim of the sum of N1.5million.

They were also accused of allegedly “forging a National Population Commission certificate of birth and an Abaji Area Council certificate of indigeneship which affixed with seal, signet, and stamp and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 467(b) of the criminal code laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2008.

In her ruling, the presiding magistrate, A.A. Edewor remanded the suspects in prison custody till November 5, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

vanguard