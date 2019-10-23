Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Court remands physically challenged in prison over fake NDA Admission scandal

On 3:58 pmIn Newsby

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

An Ughelli Magistrate court has remanded a physically challenged man, Difeh Samuel and his accomplice, Felix Victor in prison custody for allegedly forging an admission letter of the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna.

Court remands physically challenged in prison over fake NDA Admission scandal
Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna

The suspects were reported to have also allegedly conspired among themselves to defraud a woman, Doris Samson of the sum of N1.5million.

According to the five-count charge sheet made available to Vanguard by the court, the suspects were accused of conspiring among themselves to commit a felony and obtaining money under false pretense with intent to defraud their victim of the sum of N1.5million.

They were also accused of allegedly “forging a National Population Commission certificate of birth and an Abaji Area Council certificate of indigeneship which affixed with seal, signet, and stamp and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 467(b) of the criminal code laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2008.

In her ruling, the presiding magistrate, A.A. Edewor remanded the suspects in prison custody till November 5, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.