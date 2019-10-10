Court remands man for defiling three year old girl

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 35-year-old man, Abiodun Ayodeji was on Thursday arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly defiling a minor.

Ayodeji was said to have unlawfully and indecently assaulted a 3-year-old girl (name withheld) by rubbing his sexual organ and ejaculating on her body.

According to the charge, the offence was committed on October 6, 2019, around 10 am at Ido-Osun Area, of Osun State.

The offences were contrary and punishable under sections 509 and 360 of the criminal code cap 34 vol 2 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused who was arraigned in court on two counts bothering on defilement and assault pleaded not guilty. The Defence Counsel, Okobe Najite applied for bail in the most liberal terms.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun did not opposed the application. Magistrate Adijat Oloyade in her ruling declined bail and remanded the accused person in Ilesa prison custody till November 14, 2019, for hearing.