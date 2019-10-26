Breaking News
Court remands man for beating up wife’s four-year-old relative

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday, ordered that a 34-year-old man, Babatunde Olatunji, who allegedly beat up his wife’s four-year-old relative, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending bail.

The police charged Olatunji for assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, remanded the defendant in a Correctional Centre in Ikoyi.

“The defendant should remain behind bars pending when a proper application for his bail is brought before the court,” she said.

She ordered that the minor should be kept with the Red Cross Society pending further directives.

Adebayo adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention.

Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 15, about 1.30p.m., at No. 8, Ekunjimi St., Iganmu.

He alleged that the defendant also inflicted grievous bodily injury on her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of  Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. (NAN)

