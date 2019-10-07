Breaking News
Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling 7-year-old boy

An Upper Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Monday ordered that a 28-year-old man, Abubakar Umar, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Presiding Judge, Hassan  Muhammad, gave the order after Umar, pleaded guilty to two counts of unnatural offence.

Muhammad adjourned the case until Oct. 28.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 28.

Nwaforaku said that the accused intentionally lured a seven-year-old boy into the bush and defiling him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of  sections 272 and 284 Penal Code.

