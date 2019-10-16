Court remands illegal rehab center proprietor in prison custody

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A magistrate court in Katsina State has remanded the proprietor of illegal rehabilitation centre discovered in Daura, Malam Bello Abdullahi in prison custody till October 22nd, this year.

Abdullahi was remanded alongside two others of his cohorts, Habibu Bello (28-years) and Abba Abubakar (16-years), all residents of Daura local government area, Katsina State.

The Presiding Magistrate of Court One, Nuradeen Abdullahi remanded the persons in prison custody till October 22nd when the court will rule on their bail.

The police arraigned the persons before the court for criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and cruelty to children.

According to the FIR, “On the 13th October, 2019, information was received at the Divisional Police headquarters in Sabon Garin Daura that one Mallam Bello Abdullahi conspired and open an illegal rehabilitation centre in Daura and continue to deceive people from across the country and neighbouring countries to bring their children between age 12 – 16 and adults under disguise of rehabilitating them. They confine the children, chain, torture and maltreat them. The maltreatment made the inmates to revolt.”

However, the offences were contrary to Section 97, 257 subsection B and 238 of the penal code laws.

Recall that Malam Bello Abdullahi is the proprietor of the illegal rehabilitation centre where chained children were found in Daura, Katsina State and sealed off.